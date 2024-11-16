Al Arish [Egypt], November 16 (ANI/WAM): The Fifth UAE aid ship bound for Gaza arrived Today, Saturday, at the port of Arish in the Egyptian governorate of North Sinai, carrying 5,112 tonnes of humanitarian aid, in preparation for the entry of its cargo into the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3".

The ship set sail from Al Hamriya Port in Dubai on 30th October, carrying foodcarrying food, shelter and medical supplies, in addition to five ambulances, which were provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and Al Foah Dates Company.

This raises the total aid provided to Gaza to more than 34,000 tonnes.

As part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3", the UAE had launched a number of initiatives, including the establishment of two field hospitals, one inside the Gaza Strip and the other a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city, in addition to the establishment of five automatic bakeries. Flour has also been provided to eight existing bakeries in Gaza, and six desalination plants have been established that produce 1.2 million gallons per day, which are pumped into the Gaza Strip and benefit more than 600,000 people.

The Joint Operations Command had also launched Operation "Birds of Goodness", which managed to execute 53 successful airdrops of humanitarian aid to isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip that cannot be reached by land. The total amount of aid dropped so far is 3,623 tonnes of relief and humanitarian supplies. (ANI/WAM)

