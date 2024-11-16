Mumbai, November 16: The latest version of Coca-Cola's iconic "Holidays Are Coming" ad, traditionally a symbol of Christmas nostalgia, has drawn backlash for being created using AI. Despite the company's claims that AI offers greater efficiency and personalization, many viewers expressed disappointment, arguing that the use of technology took away from the holiday spirit and the ad's nostalgic charm. The move was widely seen as a break from tradition, sparking frustration among fans who cherished the ad's original warmth and authenticity.

For years, Coca-Cola's "Holidays Are Coming" ad has been a symbol that winter is here and Christmas has officially arrived. It’s a tradition that many around the world look forward to, evoking feelings of nostalgia and warmth. However, this year, the ad has stirred up controversy. The reason? The latest version was created using AI. Fans, who have long associated the ad with a sense of authenticity and tradition, are disappointed, feeling that the use of technology has stripped away the magic and charm that made it so special. Los Angeles County Sues Pepsi, Coca-Cola Over Plastic Bottles, Says ‘Companies Engaging in Misleading and Unfair Business Practices’.

Netizens React to Coca-Cola's New AI-Powered 'Holiday is Coming' Ad

Many are appalled and disgusted by Coca-Cola's decision to create its 2024 Christmas advert using AI. One user expressed their shock, stating that they used to feel the holiday spirit as soon as they saw the iconic ad, marking Christmas' arrival. However, they now find the AI-generated version to be a "monstrosity," questioning why the brand couldn't simply use real humans to capture the festive magic.

'I’m Appalled and Disgusted'

Really?! I'm appalled and disgusted that @CocaCola decided to make their 2024 Christmas advert with AI?! 😫🤦‍♂️ I used to nostalgically confirm Christmas was here when I saw the ad come on... but what is this AI monstrosity? 🤮 Was it that difficult to use real humans?! pic.twitter.com/oVXZsqT3Lh — Marty 🎬 #LongLiveOFMD 🏴‍☠️ (@MoviesWithMarty) November 15, 2024

Another user expressed their disappointment, calling the shift to AI for Coca-Cola's "Holidays Are Coming" at a tipping point. They pointed out that since 1995, the iconic campaign has always been produced with real people, real filming, and hands-on production. For the first time in its history, however, the 2024 ad was entirely made using AI. The user found it particularly ironic that the ad ends with the phrase "Real Magic," despite the lack of genuine human touch. Watching the original 1995 version followed by the AI-driven one, the user felt the magic of real connection was lost in the new approach. Coca Cola Ad in Bangladesh Draws Backlash for Trying To Distance Itself From Israel Amid War With Hamas.

'The Shift to AI for Coca-Cola’s Holidays Are Coming at a Tipping Point'

This is a kind of a tipping point! Coca-Cola's Christmas ad campaign titled, 'Holidays Are Coming' has been annual fixture since 1995. In 1995, and till 2023, it was produced the 'normal' way - with real people, real shooting, real camera, real editing, etc. For the first time in… pic.twitter.com/C3Xqm1ZcJH — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) November 15, 2024

Netizens have been divided in their reactions to Coca-Cola's new AI-generated version of the classic 1995 "Holidays are Coming" ad. While some have praised the blend of nostalgia with modern technology, expressing that the AI version successfully captures the holiday spirit and aligns with Coke Zero's fresh appeal, others have criticized it for lacking the warmth and authenticity of the original. A notable point of contention is Santa's absence, which many feel detracts from the magic of the ad. Overall, while the ad is garnering attention for its innovative use of AI, opinions remain mixed.

This New AI Version Blends Nostalgia With Modern Tech

🎄🎅 The Coca-Cola Company has reimagined its 1995 classic “Holidays are coming” with an AI-generated version 🎅🎄 Coca Cola has brought back its iconic 1995 "Holidays are Coming" ad with AI, airing a 15-second clip to promote Coke Zero. This version features the Coca-Cola truck… pic.twitter.com/9UJX5HRf9O — Ege (@egeberkina) November 15, 2024

Coca-Cola's Respond

Jason Zada, founder of the AI studio Secret Level, defended Coca-Cola’s new AI-generated "Holidays are Coming" ad, emphasizing that human creativity was still essential in creating the warmth viewers feel. Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's VP of Global Generative AI, highlighted the campaign's ability to blend tradition with modern tech, noting the production speed was five times faster than traditional methods. However, the backlash reveals that while AI offers efficiency, some emotional connections and traditions—like the magic of the original ad—are best left to human creativity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).