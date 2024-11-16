The stage is all set for the 125 beauty queens, including India's Rhea Singh and Pakistan's Noor Xarmina, as we inch towards the Miss Universe 2024 finale, which will be held in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 16 (November 17, 7.30 AM IST). In the run up to the main event, there are countless memorable memories made and shared by the contestants. One such adorable camaraderie is being shared by Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singh and Miss Universe Pakistan 2024, Noor Xarmina. The gorgeous ladies from India and Pakistan took to Instagram to flaunt their love for the latest trending reel song, “Chuttamalle” from Devara: Part 1 starring NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. Both Rhea and Noor looked gorgeous in their evening gowns as they grooved to the hit Anirudh Ravichander track sung by Shilpa Rao. It is indeed going to be one of the viral videos from Miss Universe 2024. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha in Evening Gown and Swimsuit Round at the Preliminary Competition: Watch Video of Beauty Queen From Ahmedabad Set the Stage on Fire With Her Confident Walk.

Watch Instagram Reel Featuring India's Rhea Singh and Pakistan's Noor Xarmina:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Singha (@singha.rhea)

The 20-year-old Rhea Singha is eyeing the crown and joining the likes of Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu - the past Miss Universe winners from India. Meanwhile, Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 is 29-year-old Islamabad-born Noor Xarmina. She is the second Miss Universe Pakistan to represent her country at the international stage after Erica Robin who had won the pageant that was first held in 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).