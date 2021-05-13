Lahore, May 13 (PTI) The final resting place of the prominent Hindu philanthropist and top architect Sir Ganga Ram in Lahore will be reopened for the public later this month after authorities took back the land illegally occupied by some people for 10 years, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Samadhi of Sir Ganga Ram is located close to the Taxali Gate of the old city of Lahore in Punjab province.

It was closed for visitors for the past one decade since it was illegally occupied by a group of people.

"We have taken back the possession of the occupied land from the group of people and launched restoration of Sir Ganga Ram's Samadhi. It will be opened for the public later this month after completion of restoration work,” said Fraz Abbas, the Deputy Director of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

He said an art gallery will also be opened showcasing the work of the great architect.

“Local Hindus would be invited to its inauguration ceremony after completion of the restoration work,” he said.

Born in 1851 in Mangtanwala near Nankana Sahib, some 65 kilometers from Lahore, Rai Bahadur Ganga Ram was a civil engineer and an architect by profession.

He made extensive contributions to the urban fabric of Lahore, capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Sir Ganga Ram joined the Government College Lahore in 1869 before Thompson Engineering College at Roorkee, in 1871 to complete his engineering.

Sir Ganga Ram designed the building of the Lahore High Court, Aitchison College, Hailey College of Commerce, Lahore Museum, Mayo School of Arts which is now known as the National College of Arts (NCA), the General Post Office building and the Albert Victor Wing of the Lahore Mayo Hospital.

Sir Ganga Ram had donated land for the construction of a hospital in Lahore. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was established in 1921 in Mozang area of Lahore. He died in 1927 in London at the age of 76.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)