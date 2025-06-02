Mexico City, Jun 1 (AP) A fire in a drug rehabilitation centre killed 12 people and injured at least three others, authorities in the Mexican state of Guanajuato said Sunday.

The fire broke out early Sunday in the town of San Jose Iturbe, where the municipal government said it was still investigating what caused the deadly blaze.

"We express our solidarity with the families of those who have been killed while they tried to overcome addictions," the municipal government said in a statement, where it added that it will help to pay for the funeral expenses of those who were killed.

Mexican media outlets reported Sunday that the victims of the fire had been locked up inside the rehab centre. In February, five people were killed in a fire at a rehab centre in Mexico City. (AP)

