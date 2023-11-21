Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Development Fair, organised by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) in collaboration with strategic partners, is set to kick off on Thursday at the Umm Al Emarat Park from 10 am to 10 pm.

The three-day fair will present an opportunity for children and their families to explore innovative interactive events, out-of-school activities, scientific and technical workshops, and fun experiences.

This fair aims to provide parents and caregivers with the necessary tools, skills and resources to develop children's abilities through various workshops, sessions and other activities in an innovative and interactive educational environment.

The event also aims to promote Abu Dhabi as one of the best cities to attract investments in early childhood development and out-of-school services and activities.

Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at ECA Thamer Rashid Al Qasimi said, "We are organising this event as part of our efforts to strengthen the capacities of our partners to support the overall optimum development of children, readjust society's approach to out-of-school activities and how we can meet young children's needs by enabling their caregivers with the necessary tools and important knowledge on development."

The free community event will provide multiple activities, including four special performances for children of determination, 43 different workshops such as Arabic calligraphy and drawing workshops, community participation, sensory activities workshops, music workshops, science museum and other educational workshops and activities.

It will also include ten interactive sessions discussing various topics presented by specialists in various relevant fields. The topics of these sessions relate to health and nutrition, child safety, early childcare and education, family support and many other topics of interest to parents, caregivers and children.(ANI/WAM)

