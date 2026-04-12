Islamabad, April 12: The first phase of in-person talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad late on Saturday night after several hours of negotiations involving multiple stakeholders, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic discussions. Following the discussions, both delegations exchanged written texts to document and confirm areas of understanding reached during the day, according to Iranian state media Press TV. The exchange is seen as an effort to formalise progress made during the face-to-face engagement.

The development comes after an initial round of discussions concluded earlier, paving the way for continued negotiations between the delegations. The talks are being seen as a key diplomatic effort to reduce tensions and explore possibilities of a structured understanding between the United States and Iran. US-Iran Talks in Pakistan: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Vows To ‘Negotiate Bravely’ in Islamabad, Prioritises National Interests.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the latest round of negotiations extended into late-night deliberations, indicating the urgency and sensitivity surrounding the dialogue process. The report stated that key representatives from both sides were present in Islamabad for the discussions, reflecting the high-level nature of the engagement.

On the US side, Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner, who is also the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, are part of the delegation. The Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and senior diplomat Ali Bagheri Kani. Israeli Military Says over 200 Hezbollah Sites Hit in Lebanon in 24 Hours.

"It seems that this is the last chance for the Iranian team to reach a common framework in this round of talks," Tasnim news agency reported. Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that direct talks between the two sides are still ongoing at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, indicating that discussions are continuing despite significant diplomatic challenges.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated his commitment to the negotiation process, stating that the Iranian delegation would "negotiate bravely" while prioritising national interests and safeguarding Iran's sovereign priorities. In the statement shared via a post on X, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed the government's commitment to its citizens, regardless of the diplomatic developments in Islamabad.

"In any case, our service to the people will not stop for a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government will stand by the people," he wrote, highlighting the administration's focus on domestic stability alongside international diplomacy. Furthermore, in a post on X, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi reposted a message from the Iranian President, stating that the delegation is "wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding Iran's interests and will negotiate courageously in that regard."

The embassy's statement further emphasised the government's dedication to domestic stability regardless of the diplomatic process, noting, "In any case, our service to the people will not pause for even a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government stands firmly with the people." In a separate development, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati met Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the ongoing discussions, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on X, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Dr. Abdolnasser Hemmati, called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today, on the sidelines of the #IslamabadTalks." According to the ministry, the meeting focused on strengthening dialogue and regional cooperation, with both sides highlighting the importance of peace and stability for economic progress and shared development.

The X post added, "Both sides emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and noted that peace and stability in the region remain essential for economic cooperation and shared progress." Additionally, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagements. On the sidelines, Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was seen shaking hands with US Vice President JD Vance.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)