Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): A Syrian Airlines (SyrianAir) aircraft landed today at Dubai International Airport from Damascus International Airport, marking the resumption of direct flights between Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

This step comes as part of an exceptional first phase announced by the airline in an official statement, aimed at restoring regular air connectivity between Syria and the UAE.

SyrianAir stated that this inaugural flight will be followed by a weekly schedule, with plans to gradually increase the number of flights over the coming period.

According to the airline, four weekly flights will operate from Damascus to Dubai on Saturdays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The frequency is expected to rise to daily flights soon, given the high demand for the route.

Flights from Damascus to Sharjah will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, with plans to increase these to daily operations as well. Meanwhile, the Damascus-Abu Dhabi route will run twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Samih Arabi, Director-General of SyrianAir, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the resumption of direct flights to the UAE reflects the airline's commitment to reconnect Syria with regional and international travel markets, particularly countries with large Syrian expatriate communities, such as the UAE.

He noted that this move is part of a broader operational plan to restore civil aviation activity and expand the airline's network.

Arabi, who accompanied the inaugural flight to Dubai, stated that SyrianAir is working to gradually increase flight frequencies, citing continued growth in demand for travel to and from the UAE.

He encouraged travellers to stay informed through official announcements and to contact the airline's offices in Syria and abroad for full details and updates.

He also highlighted the significance of this step on both economic and social levels, noting that direct flights facilitate the movement of people and help reconnect Syrian families residing in the UAE with their loved ones back home.

SyrianAir confirmed that it is intensifying efforts to resume operations to additional Arab and regional destinations in the near future, as part of its strategy to restore the airline's prominent position on the regional air transport map. (ANI/WAM)

