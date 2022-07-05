Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Five rockets presumably fired from neighboring Afghanistan fell on the border town of Termez in the south of Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The rockets fell around 4:20 p.m., with four of them landing on the Majnuntol neighbourhood area and one on a football stadium, it said.

According to the ministry, none of the rockets exploded, so no human casualties and serious destruction occurred, except minor damages to four private houses.

"Currently, the competent authorities of Uzbekistan, together with the Afghan side, are implementing the necessary measures to establish the causes of the incident," the statement said. (ANI/Xinhua)

