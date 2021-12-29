Mexico City, Dec 29 (AP) The slashed-up bodies of five men were found on a roadside in southern Mexico on Tuesday, authorities reported.

The bodies were lying on a road near the city of Iguala in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero.

The state prosecutors office said all the men had knife wounds on their faces and necks, suggesting their throats had been cut.

The bodies were found in an area that has been the scene of frequent turf battles between drug gangs. There are also vigilante-style forces active in the area that are sometimes associated with the gangs.

Guerrero is home to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, farther south. (AP)

