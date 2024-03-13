Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): Overnight, five terrorists were shot and stopped by Israeli security forces when they attempted to carry out a terrorist attack on a road that runs along the northern end of Jerusalem, between the Ramot and Givat Ze'ev neighborhoods.

The terrorists threw Molotov cocktails over the security fence in the area and "endangered the lives of the citizens and road users," said the Israel Police.

The police said they were prepared for such an incident after a similar attack occurred earlier.

As a result, they were organized along the road in what the police described as a covert operation with the aim of "thwarting further attempts by terrorists to endanger the safety of the citizens."

As part of the preparations, the police forces on the scene spotted the five terrorists as they lit Molotov cocktails and intended to throw them at drivers and endanger their lives.

The forces opened fire on them, and they were captured and taken for medical treatment.

In addition to this, last night there were violent disturbances in the Shu'fat refugee camp that endangered the lives of the security forces and civilians that including explosive charges, Molotov cocktails, shooting fireworks and throwing stones. (ANI/TPS)

