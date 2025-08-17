Beijing, August 17: A sudden flash flood hit a remote camping site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of northern China, resulting in the deaths of eight people and leaving four others missing, according to local authorities, Global Times reported, citing Xinhua.

According to Global Times, the incident occurred late Saturday night, around 10 pm, in the upper reaches of a river in Urad Rear Banner, located in Bayannur City in western Inner Mongolia. Officials reported that 13 individuals were initially unaccounted for following the flood. China Issues Level IV Emergency Flood Response in Multiple Regions as Heavy Rains Lash Country.

By Sunday morning, rescuers had managed to save one person, while eight fatalities had been confirmed. Four people are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue, Global Times reported. More details awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)