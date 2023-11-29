New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): After a Bangkok-bound flight was diverted to Delhi, Lufthansa Airlines informed that the flight to Bangkok is expected to continue subsequently with minor delays.

The airline said the "safety and security of our passengers and crew onboard is our top priority".

On Wednesday, a Lufthansa flight LH772 from Munich to Bangkok was diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger on board. The person in question has been handed over to the authorities.

Lufthansa Airlines recently said the "unruly passenger" of German nationality has been offloaded in the national capital on Wednesday.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that the airline is coordinating with the German Embassy regarding the passenger.

According to the Lufthansa version, there was one "unruly passenger" of German nationality. He has been offloaded and he has apologised."

The airline said that the flight is ready for pushback after cooling off of tyres for Bangkok. "Aircraft is ready for push back any time soon after cooling off of tyres for Bangkok," the official added.

Earlier, sources had told ANI that the decision to divert the flight came after the cabin crew reported "disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife"."

The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife," aviation security of Delhi airport told ANI.

The flight initially sought permission to land at Pakistan's nearly airport, but for undisclosed reasons, that request was not fulfilled. Consequently, the flight safely landed at Delhi Airport, where the unruly male passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport security. (ANI)

