Kabul [Afghanistan], August 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Floods in the eastern Afghan province of Parwan killed 70 and injured 110, the public health department told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Floods in Parwan have killed 70 people and injured 110 others," the department said.

Minister for Disaster Management Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani said that there were 36 fatalities, more than 70 people injured and at least 300 houses destroyed. (ANI/Sputnik)

