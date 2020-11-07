New York, Nov 7 (PTI) Two heavily armed men "coming to deliver a truck full of fake ballots" have been arrested near the Philadelphia convention center where election workers were counting votes from the undecided US presidential election, police said.

FGN18 UN-COMMITTEE-INDIAN

Indian diplomat elected to UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions

United Nations: In a significant victory for India at the United Nations, Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra was elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly. By Yoshita Singh

FGN10 VIRUS-UK-PM-DIWALI

We will overcome this virus: UK PM hails victory of good over evil Diwali spirit

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Diwali spirit of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil as he delivered a message of optimism about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic for a first-of-its-kind virtual Diwali festival this weekend. By Aditi Khanna

FGN27 VIRUS-US-LD MEADOWS

Trump's White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Washington: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Trump administration official to contract the disease, which has killed over 236,000 Americans.

FGN30 UK-CHINA-BUSINESS

UK creates tech hub for more 'ethical' business with China

London: The UK government has published guidance it says will help UK firms negotiate the "ethical, legal and commercial" questions they may encounter in China, or when working with Chinese businesses, and safeguard national security concerns. By Aditi Khanna

FGN28 PAK-IMRAN-SHARIF

Nawaz Sharif a 'jackal' trying to create 'rebellion' in Pak Army: PM Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif, describing him as a "jackal" who is trying to create "rebellion" in the Army by accusing it of involvement in the country's politics and calling for a change in the military as well as the ISI leadership. By Sajjad Hussain

