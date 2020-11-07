Washington, November 7: As the turmoil continues over presidential election results in the United States, the campaign committee of challenger Joe Biden issued a blunt warning to President Donald Trump. With the Democratic Party candidate taking near-decisive lead, and Trump refusing to concede defeat, the Biden campaign said "trespassers" could be evicted from the White House.

"As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," said Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates. 'President-Elect Joe Biden', 'Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' Tweets Flagged by Twitter.

The statement came a day after the Trump campaign announced that it "does not consider election to be over" and would challenge the counting of "illegal mail-in ballots" with a petition in the Supreme Court.

This was followed by a series of tweets by the President, in which he reiterated that he would have been declared the winner "if only legal votes" were counted. "This is a fraud on the American electorate," his son Donald Trump Jr told a news channel.

In run-up to the elections, Democratic strategists and analysts had warned that Trump may not accept the results if he is defeated in the election. The President, in several interviews, had refused to overtly commit that he would vacate the Office on being defeated.

On the contrary, Trump had claimed that he end up exiting the United States if a situation arises where he is forced to relinquish his post. "Could you imagine if I lose? I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know," he had said at a rally in Michigan.

As per the numbers released so far, Joe Biden has taken a near-three percentage point lead in terms of popular vote. The Associated Press has declared him the winner from an array of constituencies whose cumulative electoral college votes add to 264. The former VP is only six votes away from being officially declared the winner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).