Washington, May 5 (PTI) The US is helping India "significantly" in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by sending it material and machine parts, President Joe Biden has said.

Washington: A newly created global task force of CEOs of top American 40 companies on Wednesday announced an effort to provide massive COVID-19 emergency relief material, including 1,000 ventilators and 25,000 oxygen concentrators, to India in its fight against the coronavirus.

