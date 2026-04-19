Tel Aviv [Israel], April 19 (ANI/TPS): In the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting Argentine President Javier Milei, the opening of the direct flight route between Israel and Argentina was announced today, against the backdrop of strengthening relations between the countries, and as part of the Israeli government's policy to "strengthen and expand Israel's air connections with global markets."

The move, which was promoted in recent months by Israel's Ministry of Finance, is intended to support the "deepening of economic ties between the countries, facilitate business activity and international cooperation, and contribute to expanding the scope of trade and investment between Israel and Latin American countries."

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In addition, the line is expected to improve transportation accessibility between the countries, encourage inbound and outbound tourism, and make distant destinations accessible to the Israeli public, said the Prime Minister's Office.

The move was made through El Al, which will operate the line, in accordance with government decisions on the matter, and includes a support mechanism for operating the line, with the aim of creating economic feasibility for its operation and establishing regular aviation activity over time.

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"The direct flights between Israel and Argentina will bring the friendship between our countries even closer," said Netanyahu. "Together with my friend President Milley, we are expanding cooperation in the economy, technology, security, and now also in aviation and tourism through direct and fast communication. We will continue to connect Israel to the world - and the world to Israel." (ANI/TPS)

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