Kathmandu, Nov 26 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived here on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Nepal during which he will hold talks with his Nepalese counterpart and other top leaders and discuss wide-ranging areas of bilateral cooperation.

Shringla's maiden visit to Nepal is at the invitation of Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, amid a strain in bilateral ties following a bitter border row between the two countries.

This will be a continuation of the regular exchange of high-level visits between the two friendly neighbours, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said in a statement this week.

The foreign secretary is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart on Thursday, in which wide-ranging areas of cooperation between Nepal and India will be discussed. He will also meet Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, according to the Nepalese foreign ministry.

Shringla is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. On Friday, he will give a lecture in Kathmandu and will inspect three schools built under Indian assistance at Gorkha, the epicenter of the 2015 earthquake, it said.

He will also hand over COVID-19-related support to the Government of Nepal before wrapping up his two-day visit on Friday.

