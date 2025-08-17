Kathmandu [Nepal], August 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is on a two-day visit to Nepal, met the country's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and ways to further enhance the multifaceted partnership, across all sectors, said the Embassy of India in Nepal.

In a social media post on X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri called on the Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Nepal, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba @Arzuranadeuba. There was a substantial exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and ways to further enhance the multifaceted - partnership, across all sectors."

Also Read | Seoul Fire: 2 Dead, 13 Injured After Blaze Erupts in 20-Story Apartment Building in South Korea Capital.

https://x.com/indiainnepal/status/1957053762696056846?s=46

Earlier in the day, visiting Foreign Secretary Misri paid a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs in 2025: 80,945 Employees Laid Off in Technology Sector This Year by 179 Companies; Check Job Cuts Announced in July and August.

Misri met Prime Minister Oli at his office in Singha Durbar, according to a statement from the PM's secretariat. During the meeting, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, and other officials from Nepal's Foreign Ministry were present.

Misri is in Kathmandu on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

The Foreign Secretary, who arrived in Kathmandu this morning, is scheduled to hold several high-level meetings throughout the day. These include meetings with Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel, former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, and former Prime Minister and CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The visit comes as part of preparations for an upcoming official trip by Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to India, scheduled for August 29. Discussions are expected to focus on setting the agenda for that visit.

During Misri's stay, the foreign secretaries of both countries will review and discuss various aspects of Nepal-India relations, including cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, and regional development.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as part of the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbours, stating, "This visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen and advance bilateral relations. Nepal holds a high priority under India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

"The visit also lays the groundwork for a planned meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, a site of deep spiritual and cultural significance believed to be where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)