Thimphu [Bhutan], January 29 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday met his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden and held a discussion on multifaceted cooperation between the two nations in development partnership, space, energy, trade, technology, economic ties, and people-to-people ties.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra held bilateral consultations with Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Aum Pema Choden. A wide ranging discussion on multifaceted cooperation between in development partnership, space, energy, trade, technology, economic ties, and people-to-people ties."

Earlier in the day, Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Bhutan for a three-day official visit from January 29-31. Aum Pema Choden welcomed him at Paro.

Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra was warmly welcomed on his arrival at Paro by Aum Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan for an official visit from 29-31 January.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review entire gamut of bilateral ties," it added.

During his visit, he will call on newly-elected Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. He will also meet other senior officials of the Royal Government.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India." Notably, the diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu. The two nations celebrated 50 years of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 2018.

Earlier, India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, called on the newly-elected Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay and conveyed the greetings of India's leadership for assuming responsibility as the Bhutanese PM. Dalela also affirmed country's commitment to working closely to foster India-Bhutan ties.

In a post on X on Monday, Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated, "Ambassador @SudhakarDalela paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Lyonchhen @tsheringtobgay and conveyed greetings of India's leadership on his assumption of responsibility as the Prime Minister. Committed to working closely to further strengthen India-Bhutan's unique ties of friendship."

Later on, the Indian envoy called on Bhutan's Foreign Minister and conveyed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's greeting to the Bhutanese minister for assuming charge of his post.

"Amb @SudhakarDalela paid a courtesy call on Lyonpo D.N Dhungyel and conveyed greetings on EAM's behalf on his assumption of responsibility as Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade. We look forward to working together to further deepen exemplary ties across sectors," Indian Embassy in Bhutan posted on X.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chief, Tshering Tobgay for their triumph in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation."

Bhutan's People's Democratic Party (PDP) won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections and formed the new government. PDP won 30 out of the 47 National Assembly seats and the Bhutan Tendrel Party secured 17 seats. This was Bhutan's fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years back. (ANI)

