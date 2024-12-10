New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with members of the German Parliament in the national capital on Tuesday and emphasised the significance of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, he discussed global issues of mutual importance with German lawmakers - Andreas Schwarz, Ingo Gadechens, Gesine Lotzsch, Sebastian Schafer.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Foreign Secy Vikram Misri met with the members of the German Parliament Andreas Schwarz, Ingo Gadechens, Gesine Lotzsch, Sebastian Schafer in New Delhi today. In his interaction, he emphasized the significance of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed contemporary global issues of mutual importance."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was on a visit to India in October. This was Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021. Last year, he visited India twice - for a bilateral state visit in February and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September.

During his visit, PM Modi highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Germany in the defence and security sectors, citing it as a symbol of their deep mutual trust. After meeting with PM Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called India an "anchor of peace and stability" in South Asia, adding that Berlin supports New Delhi's stand on peace and stability in the region.

Notably, Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe. It has consistently been among India's top ten global partners and was the seventh-largest trading partner in FY 2020-21 (10th during FY 2021-22 up to October 2021), as per the Embassy of India in Berlin, Germany.

During 2021-22 (until October 2021), bilateral trade was USD 13.83 billion, which was an increase of 16 per cent over the corresponding period in FY 2020-21. Indian exports with USD 5.4 billion during this period witnessed an increase of about 27 per cent and Indian imports with USD 8.4 billion registered an increase of 10 per cent. (ANI)

