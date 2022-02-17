New York [US], February 17 (ANI): The current Charge d'affaires of the Afghan mission to the United Nations, Naseer Ahmad Faiq on Wednesday said that letter sent by the former Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar to change the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations have been rejected.

"I would like to inform you that the recent attempts and conspiracies to change the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations have been thwarted by the voice of truth and justice and the fight against corruption," tweeted Faiq

"Fortunately, the letter sent by Atmar, the former Foreign Minister, was not accepted and the UN officials did not agree," he added.

Earlier, Atmar in a letter introduced Wali Naeemi as Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan Permanent Mission to the United Nations, reported Tolo News.

After the Taliban came to power, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's ambassador to the UN.

However, a nine-member committee of the UN, which included Russia and China, postponed the decision to consider allowing the Taliban to take the control of the seat. (ANI)

