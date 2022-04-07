Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 7 (ANI): As Sri Lanka continues to face a dire economic crisis, the Colombo Magistrate's Court today issued an order preventing the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal from leaving the country.

Former Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been barred from leaving the country until the 18th of this month, reported Colombo Page.

After considering a personal complaint lodged by former Governor of the Southern Province Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon against the former central bank chief under six charges of criminal breach of trust by a banker and fraudulent and misappropriation of funds under the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, the order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate.

The Former Central Bank Governor has been summoned to appear before the court on the 18th of this month. The complaint has implicated Ajith Nivard Cabraal in a number of cases of misappropriation of government funds during his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka from 1st July 2006 to 8th January 2015.

President's Counsel Maithri Gunaratne, who appeared for the complainant, had stated in court that Ajith Nivard Cabraal could flee the country when investigations are being carried out into the matter and requested the court to issue an order preventing the former head of the Central Bank leaving the country.

The Magistrate issued the order after considering the facts. Cabraal had resigned from his position as CBSL Governor on Monday (04) following the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers, reported the media portal. (ANI)

