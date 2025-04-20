Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/ TPS): Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and likely challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized Sunday morning at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba after experiencing a cardiac episode during a fitness workout. According to a hospital statement, Bennett underwent a catheterization procedure and is in stable condition under medical supervision.

The health scare comes just weeks after Bennett, 53, signaled a possible return to politics. In early April, he registered a new political party under the provisional name "Bennett 2026," following several months of internal research aimed at identifying potential voters. Sources close to Bennett say a formal decision on whether he will run in the next election has not yet been made, but polling suggests strong support. A recent Maariv survey found that a party led by Bennett could win as many as 27 Knesset seats--outpacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, which polled at 19 seats.

Unless the governing coalition collapses, national elections are not due to be held until October 2026.

Bennett, who last served as premier from 2021 to 2022, has maintained a low public profile since leaving office. However, speculation about his return has intensified. In a September 2024 interview with Germany's Bild newspaper, he said he was open to returning to public life, even hinting at a potential willingness to serve in a coalition with Netanyahu. "If I have to sweep floors for my nation, I will sweep floors," he said. "I will be in any position where I can make a difference."

Bennett was seen just a day before his hospitalisation in Be'er Ganim attending Mimouna celebrations, a traditional North African festivity marking the end of the week-long Passover holiday. His sudden health issue has prompted an outpouring of support, including well-wishes from political rival MK Benny Gantz, who tweeted: "I wish Naftali Bennett a speedy recovery and good health."

Bennett first entered politics in 2006 as Netanyahu's Chief of Staff, then later founded the New Right and Yamina parties.

Despite winning seven seats in the 2021 elections, Bennett agreed to a rotation government with Yair Lapid in which Bennett would serve as Prime Minister until 2023. But Bennett stepped down for Lapid in 2022 after failing to push a budget through the Knesset. (ANI/ TPS)

