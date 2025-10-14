Lalitpur [Nepal], October 14 (ANI): Former Nepali Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called on the government to ensure peace and security ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5, 2026. This marks his first major public appearance since the Gen Z revolution in September.

Addressing the Central Working Committee meeting of the Nepali Congress on Tuesday, Deuba asserted that elections are the only way to restore the country to the constitutional path, but warned that the current environment lacks the necessary conditions for a free and fair vote.

"The House of Representatives, the supreme institution elected by the people, has been dissolved in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner. The government has set the date for the House of Representatives election for March 5, 2026. However, an environment for a free, fair, and fear-free election has not been established. Guarantee of peace and security, which is a precondition for elections, is absent," he said.

Deuba also expressed concern over the deteriorating morale within Nepal's security agencies, stating that without government intervention, the situation could hamper the democratic process.

"The security agencies are demoralised and powerless. Therefore, it is the government's responsibility to normalise the security situation for the election and ensure that it can be conducted in a peaceful, fair, and fear-free environment, creating a situation where everyone can participate spontaneously in the election. May the government pay attention to this. If the government can create the environment for the election, we believe that the election will be the basis for returning the country to the constitutional path," he added.

Referring to the violent events of September 9, which included arson and attacks on both public and private properties--including those of security forces--Deuba demanded accountability and swift legal action.

"Security personnel responsible for protecting citizens' lives and property were humiliated, their weapons were looted, and citizens' private property was vandalised, looted, and set on fire. I demand a truthful investigation into the incidents of both days and that those responsible be brought under the purview of legal action."

Amid internal party tensions, Deuba also urged unity within the Nepali Congress and called for strategic communication with other pro-democracy forces to protect Nepal's constitution.

"In the current critical situation of the country, it is necessary for the Nepali Congress to become united and well-organised while also engaging in dialogue and cooperation with other political parties that believe in the democratic system. The Constitution of Nepal, drafted by the Nepali people through the Constituent Assembly, is at risk," he noted.

Deuba, who succeeded Sushil Koirala as party president in March 2016, marked a significant shift in party leadership as the first non-Koirala to lead the party in two decades. He was re-elected in December 2021 and has since navigated the party through phases of internal division and debate over the timing of its next general convention. (ANI)

