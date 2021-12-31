Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Four Pakistani soldiers were killed in a gunfight in North Waziristan.

Pakistan security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, according to the Dawn.

Also Read | COVID-19 Now Infecting Thousands of Kids in US Amid Omicron Surge, Says CDC.

Earlier on December 24, two soldiers were killed in Balochistan's Kech district.

Similarly, on December 14, a member of the Pakistan security forces was killed close to a post near the Pakistan -Iran border in Balochistan, according to the Dawn. (ANI)

Also Read | UK: Squirrel Attacks 18 People in Buckley Town in 2-Day Christmas Rampage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)