Paris [France], May 27 (ANI): The series of engagements of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which is visiting France from May 25-27 to convey India's strong stance against terrorism, was shared by the Embassy of India in France.

As per a statement by the Embassy of India in France, it was noted that on Monday, the delegation was briefed at the Embassy of India, Paris. They also met various Paris-based think-tanks with whom they discussed India's strong and clear message against terrorism, and the challenge posed by terrorism to the world. The delegation conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a deliberate attempt to undermine peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and that India had responded through Operation Sindoor in a precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory manner.

Notably, the delegation further emphasized that India of today has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and would not differentiate between terrorists and their supporters.

The statement also mentioned that the all-party delegation met with Indian community members, where India's strong and united stance against terrorism was conveyed, and the community members showed their full solidarity with India's fight against the scourge of terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France furnished the details of the interaction with think tanks.

The post reads, "Meeting with Think Tanks- The All Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation had an in-depth and interactive discussion with experts from various French think-tanks. The Think-tanks were briefed on India's strong and clear message against terrorism. #IndiaInFrance"

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/1927091563072565450

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

