Paris [France], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al-Qaida's North Africa wing in Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

"This is a major success in the fight against terrorism that France is leading with its partners in the Sahel," said Parly.

"A historic figure of the jihadist movement in the Sahel, Bah ag Moussa is considered responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces," she added in a statement.

Moussa, a military leader of the Rally for the Victory of Islam and Muslims, an al-Qaida wing operating in the Sahel region, was killed Tuesday during an operation involving significant intelligence resources, ground troops and helicopters, according to the defense ministry.

France has led a special military operation to curb the insurgency in the Sahel region since 2014. (ANI/Xinhua)

