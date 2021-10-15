Paris [France], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The French foreign ministry called on Iran on Friday to immediately resume full cooperation with the (IAEA) and cease violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In late September, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran would soon return to the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna.

"Iran has to immediately resume the comprehensive cooperation with the IAEA and stop all of the unprecedentedly serious actions being done in violation of the JCPOA," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

They noted that almost four months had passed since the nuclear deal talks had been stopped at the behest of Tehran.

"France, its European troika partners, its other JCPOA partners, and the United States are calling on Iran to immediately return to the talks in Vienna," the spokesperson added.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group -- the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany -- as well as the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April of this year, the JCPOA joint commission has held sessions in Vienna, which also hosted several informal meetings designed to prevent the agreement from collapsing after Washington's exit. The sixth round of discussions ended on June 20. (ANI/Sputnik)

