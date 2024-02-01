Paris, Feb 1 (AP) France's two major farmers unions have announced their decision to suspend protests and lift road blockades across the country.

The President of Young Farmers union, Arnaud Gaillot, spoke alongside the head of France's biggest farmers union FNSEA on Thursday and said “we call on our members to suspend the blockades.”

The move comes just after France's prime minister earlier on Thursday unveiled a new set of measures meant to address the concerns of farmers who have been protesting for days across the country to denounce low wages, heavy regulation and unfair competition from abroad. (AP)

