Paris [France], November 10 (ANI): Amid China's increased military incursion in Taiwan, the French National Assembly on November 29, will vote on a resolution that is aimed at supporting Taipei's participation in international forums.

Though the resolution is not legally binding, it aims to underscore France's goal of backing Taiwan in its effort to increase participation in global bodies, such as the World Health Organization, through various diplomatic channels, Taiwan News reported citing CNA.

The resolution was initiated by Francois de Rugy, chairman of the France-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group and a member of ruling La Republique En Marche! Party, according to CNA report.

The resolution also calls on Paris to assist Taiwan in joining groups such as the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Criminal Police Organization, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Taiwan News reported.

This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

