Paris [France], January 12 (ANI): French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday thanked Bhupender Yadav, India's Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for "excellent" discussions on issues including plastic pollution and protecting marine biodiversity.

The envoy said that France will work closely with India to reach ambitious agreements at this year's key multilateral negotiations.

Also Read | Pakistan: Telecom Ministry’s Subsidiary Refuses to Launch Projects in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"Thank you, Minister Yadav, for the excellent discussions. From tackling #plastic pollution to protecting marine #biodiversity, France will work closely with India to reach ambitious agreements at this year's key multilateral negotiations," French Ambassador to India said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Bhupender Yadav informed that he held a virtual meeting with the French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and discussed issues related to One Ocean Summit, Cooperation on Plastic Pollution and the Global Treaty on Plastics.

Also Read | Pakistan Decides to Ban Cryptocurrencies, Report Submitted to Sindh High Court.

"Held a virtual meeting with the French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain. Fruitful discussions on issues related to One Ocean Summit, Cooperation on Plastic Pollution and the Global Treaty on Plastics, High Ambition Coalition and upcoming @UNBiodiversity COP15," the Union Minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, Bhupender Yadav held a telephonic call with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and discussed a wide range of issues including India's ambitious climate action targets announced during COP26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)