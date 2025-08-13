A cluster of bees rests at the entrance of a hive, symbolizing environmental efforts as French President Emmanuel Macron signs a law banning the reintroduction of a bee-killing pesticide (Photo/Reuters)

Paris [France], August 13 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into law a modified bill banning the reintroduction of a bee-killing pesticide, following a petition signed by more than two million people, France 24 reported.

The legislation, which has sparked a major debate in France, was adopted in July in a divided lower house of parliament and has faced criticism for being rushed through without proper discussion, according to France 24.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Hir Prajapati, Son of Air India Flight AI171 Crash Victim Kalpana Ben Prajapati, Moves US Federal Court Against Boeing for Speedy Justice (Watch Video).

The law was published in the government's official journal on Tuesday after the Constitutional Council, France's highest court, struck down a contested provision regarding the reintroduction of acetamiprid. The court ruled that neonicotinoid insecticides posed "risks to human health" and deemed the provision unconstitutional for undermining the right to live in a balanced and healthy environment as guaranteed by the country's environmental charter, France 24 stated.

Acetamiprid, banned in France since 2018, remains legal in the European Union. Supporters of the pesticide argue that French farmers need it to stay competitive with European counterparts. The main farmers' union has opposed the court ruling while welcoming the approval of other parts of the legislation, including measures to simplify planning permission for livestock buildings and water reservoirs for irrigation, France 24 reported.

Also Read | Can Deleting Old Emails and Photos Really Save Water? Know Truth About the UK Government's Water-Saving Advice.

Supporters of the petition expressed frustration that went beyond environmental issues. They contended that acetamiprid, unlike other banned neonicotinoids at the EU level, does not pose the same risks, and without it, crops like sugar beets and hazelnuts face severe disease losses, France 24 added.

Commentators have interpreted the petition as a sign of exasperation with political deadlock in the hung parliament and a demand for greater public influence on political decisions, France 24 noted.

Following the court ruling, Macron stated his intention to quickly enact the law and rejected further parliamentary debate.

The legislation has been named the Duplomb law after its author, Laurent Duplomb, a senator from the right-wing Republicans party.

French Health Minister Yannick Neuder has called for a European reassessment of acetamiprid's impact on human health, France 24 reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)