Paris, Jul 14 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday hosted a banquet dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Louvre Museum here.

Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron received Prime Minister Modi at the museum.

Modi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister graced the Bastille Day parade, which is part of the French National Day celebrations, as the guest of honour.

Modi highlighted the friendship and the similarities between India and France during the dinner.

"French President Emmanuel Macron honoured me with his country's highest award yesterday. This is not only a matter of pride for me but also for 140 crore Indians. I express my heartfelt gratitude to French President Macron for this honour," he said during the dinner.

Earlier French President Macron tweeted a pic with Modi and wrote, "Vive l'amitié entre l'Inde et la France ! Long live the French-Indian friendship!"

Modi responded by retweeting the pic and said," India, France friends forever." PTI

