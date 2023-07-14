External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Wang Yi, a senior Chinese diplomat meet on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial meeting in Indonesia (Photo Credit: Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

Jakarta, July 14: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and discussed issues related to peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas.

Jaishankar's discussions with Wang Yi, who is also the Director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific.

“Just concluded meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Discussed outstanding issues related to peace & tranquility in border areas. Our conversation also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific,” tweeted Jaishankar following their meeting.

The EAM met Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

Wang Yi attended the ASEAN meetings instead of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang as the latter was unwell. China said its Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not be able to attend the ASEAN meetings set to be held in Indonesia, due to "health reasons", Japan-based Kyodo News reported.

India and China have time and again faced border disputes and they date back to 1962. The most recent clash was in June 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a brawl in the Galwan valley.

Clarifying India's stance on the issues, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in May earlier this year said that the ties between the two countries cannot be normal until peace and tranquillity are maintained on the Land of Actual Control (LAC).

"I have made it very clear, publically as well, that India-China relations are not normal and cannot be normal if peace and tranquillity in the border areas are disturbed..." Jaishankar said.

"I have been very consistent about it and I have not changed my position in this meeting either," he added. EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia from July 13-14 for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum.

