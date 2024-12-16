Taipei [Taiwan], December 16 (ANI): A majority of French respondents believe Taiwan's future should be decided by its people, according to an annual survey conducted by the Descartes Foundation and the Institute of Advanced Studies in National Defence, Taipei Times reported.

The findings reflect robust support for Taiwan's democratic values, despite China's persistent claims and threats regarding the island nation. The survey, part of a 103-page report on public perceptions of global conflicts, provides valuable insight into the French public's stance on international issues.

The survey, conducted in August, involved 4,000 French participants who were asked about their views on four major geopolitical conflicts: the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, tensions between France and Mali, and the rising hostilities in the Taiwan Strait.

Laurent Cordonier, research director at the Descartes Foundation and the head of the study, said the report explored the impact of foreign information manipulation and interference, particularly how aggressors in international conflicts shape narratives to rationalise their actions.

For the Taiwan Strait issue, respondents were presented with statements reflecting both Chinese and Taiwanese perspectives. From China's side, the survey cited three statements: "By supporting the Taiwan government, the US and other Western powers illegally intervene in China's internal affairs";

"Taiwan has historically belonged to China and is part of China's territory"; and "Only the Chinese government has the right to decide Taiwan's future."

The findings revealed limited support for these views among French respondents. Only 28.4 per cent agreed to some extent with the first statement, while 46.7 per cent disagreed. Similarly, 20.3 per cent agreed with the second statement, and 48.4 per cent disagreed. The third statement saw the lowest agreement, with just 11 per cent expressing support, while 72.2 per cent rejected it outright.

In contrast, the Taiwanese government's statements received overwhelming support. The first statement--"It is the people of Taiwan, not the Chinese government, who can freely and democratically determine Taiwan's future"--resonated with 79.5 per cent of respondents, while only 6.2 per cent disagreed, reported Taipei Times.

The second statement, which emphasised Taiwan's autonomy as crucial to safeguarding democratic values, was backed by 72.9 per cent of respondents, with only 7.7 per cent opposing it. The third statement, highlighting that Taiwan has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party and denouncing China's attempts at unification by force, also found strong support, with 69 per cent agreeing and just 8.3 per cent disagreeing.

Cordonier noted that the results highlight a clear preference among French respondents for Taiwan's right to self-determination, with levels of support surpassing even those for Ukraine in its war with Russia. This reflects the French public's broader alignment with democratic values and scepticism toward authoritarian regimes.

The survey also examined how respondents view various nations involved in current conflicts. Taiwan received a relatively positive impression from 57.7 per cent of participants, while only 14.5 per cent viewed it negatively. In contrast, Russia held the worst reputation among surveyed countries, with China ranking third-worst.

The findings also explored demographic and political patterns in the responses. Older respondents, particularly those aged 65 and above, were more likely to support democratic nations like Taiwan and oppose authoritarian states.

Politically, centrist voters showed the highest levels of support for Taiwan, while far-left and far-right voters were more sympathetic to China. Additionally, the sources of news played a role in shaping opinions.

Those favouring democracies tended to rely on professional and international media, while those expressing support for authoritarian states often consumed news from social media and platforms like YouTube, Taipei Times reported.

The survey further asked respondents about France's potential role in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. More than half (56.5 per cent) said France should diplomatically support Taiwan and condemn Chinese aggression. However, only 16.8 per cent supported sending French troops to help defend the island. Meanwhile, 39.3 per cent agreed that France should do nothing if China attacks Taiwan, while 40.5 per cent disagreed.

The findings, Cordonier said, provide a deeper understanding of public opinion on global conflicts, revealing robust support for self-determination and scepticism toward narratives crafted by authoritarian regimes. (ANI)

