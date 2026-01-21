Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sit on the Royal carved wooden Jhula gifted as part of traditional Indian presents during the UAE leader's official visit, at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi (Photo/PMO)

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a Royal Carved Wooden Jhula (swing), a beautifully carved wooden swing from Gujarat that sits at the heart of many Gujarat family homes.

It is hand-carved with detailed floral and traditional designs, showing skilled craftsmanship. In Gujarati culture, the jhula symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates deeply with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and his family at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg as the UAE leader continued his official visit to India.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister presented traditional Indian gifts to the visiting dignitaries.PM Modi gifted the UAE President a Royal Carved Wooden Jhula (swing), a beautifully carved wooden swing from Gujarat that sits at the heart of many Gujarati family homes. It is hand-carved with detailed floral and traditional designs, showcasing skilled craftsmanship.

In Gujarati culture, the jhula symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family.PM Modi also gifted the UAE President a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box. The Pashmina shawl comes from Kashmir and is made by hand from very fine wool, making it soft, light and warm. The shawl was placed in a decorative silver box made in Telangana. Together, they represent India's rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.

A Pashmina shawl, presented in an ornate silver box, was also gifted to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. She was also gifted Kashmiri saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma. (ANI)

