World News | From Security to Semiconductors: Key Outcomes of PM Modi's Malaysia Visit

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day official visit to Malaysia provided strong momentum towards translating the upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible outcomes on the ground.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described his discussions with PM Modi as "very vital, very strategic and critical" for advancing bilateral relations. Recalling the elevation of ties in 2024, he said both sides were fully committed to implementing the agreed decisions "in a speedy manner".

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PM Modi, in turn, characterised the India-Malaysia relationship as "special", citing shared maritime interests, deep cultural linkages and a common commitment to democratic values. He also reiterated India's firm and uncompromising stand on terrorism, stressing that there should be "no double standards, no compromise".

The two leaders held extensive delegation-level talks in Kuala Lumpur, which culminated in the exchange of 11 documents and a series of key announcements aimed at deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

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The documents exchanged included agreements and understandings on audio-visual co-production, disaster management cooperation, combating and preventing corruption, UN peacekeeping cooperation through an exchange of letters, semiconductor cooperation through an exchange of notes, the International Big Cats Alliance framework agreement, social security cooperation between ESIC and PERKESO, vocational education and training (TVET), security cooperation between the national security councils, health and medicine cooperation, and the 10th Malaysia-India CEO Forum report.

Beyond the signed documents, both sides announced several major initiatives, including the establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia, the creation of a dedicated Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya, and the institution of Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian nationals.

The two countries also agreed on cross-border payments cooperation between NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPPL) and Malaysia's PAYNET, and signed an MoU between the University of Cyberjaya and India's Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda.

The visit marked PM Modi's third visit to Malaysia and his first since bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)