Dubai, February 8: Gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai recorded a substantial increase on Sunday, February 8, 2026, as the local retail market responded to a significant rebound in international bullion trade. The price for 24K gold rose to AED 598.25 per gram, up from the mid-week lows. This recovery comes as global investors turn back to the precious metal, seeking a safe haven amidst shifting expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and persistent geopolitical tensions. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, February 8, in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, February 8, 2026

The following rates are based on the latest retail data. Prices are provided in UAE Dirhams (AED) and converted into US Dollars (USD) and Indian Rupees (INR) for international reference. Gold Rate Today, February 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD)* Price (INR)* 24K 1 Gram 598.25 162.90 14,755 10 Grams 5,982.50 1,629.00 1,47,550 1 Tola 6,977.87 1,900.10 1,72,100 22K 1 Gram 554.00 150.85 13,663 10 Grams 5,540.00 1,508.50 1,36,630 1 Tola 6,461.75 1,759.50 1,59,360 21K 1 Gram 531.25 144.65 13,103 10 Grams 5,312.50 1,446.50 1,31,030 1 Tola 6,196.45 1,687.20 1,52,830 18K 1 Gram 455.25 124.00 11,228 10 Grams 4,552.50 1,240.00 1,12,280 1 Tola 5,310.05 1,446.00 1,31,000

Note: Currency conversions are approximate based on current exchange rates (1 AED = 24.66 INR). Local retail prices may vary slightly between jewellery outlets due to shop-specific making charges.

Market Momentum and Global Drivers

The current rally in Dubai’s "City of Gold" mirrors a broader international trend. After a brief period of consolidation earlier in February, spot gold prices surged over the weekend, reclaiming territory near historic highs. Analysts suggest that a slight weakening of the U.S. Dollar has played a pivotal role in this climb, making gold more affordable for buyers using other currencies. Additionally, central bank buying remains a strong underlying support factor, ensuring that even during periods of volatility, the metal maintains a high baseline value. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 7.

Local Demand and Consumer Sentiment

In Dubai, the retail market remains resilient despite the high price environment. The absence of import duties continues to make the UAE one of the most competitive regions for gold purchases globally. Jewellery retailers in the Deira Gold Souk report steady footfall from tourists and expatriates, particularly for 22K and 21K pieces. While some domestic investors are adopting a "wait-and-watch" strategy due to the recent price spikes, the long-term outlook for gold in the region remains bullish.

