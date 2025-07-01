Port Louis, Jul 1 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Tuesday called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and the two sides committed to strengthening the strategic partnership in line with the evolving priorities of the new government.

Misri, who arrived in Mauritius on an official visit, also discussed the Vision MAHASAGAR as a blueprint for deeper regional cooperation with him.

"During their meeting, they reaffirmed the deep-rooted and special ties between India and Mauritius, and committed to strengthening the strategic partnership in line with the evolving priorities of the new government," the High Commission of India in Mauritius said in a post on X.

"Discussions also covered Vision MAHASAGAR as a blueprint for deeper regional cooperation, India's resolve to further enhance its development partnership, and preparations for PM Ramgoolam's forthcoming visit to India," it added.

Misri also called on Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius.

"Discussions covered ongoing and planned activities under - Joint Vision for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership and other areas of mutual interest," the Indian mission said in another post.

Misri's visit highlights the regular high-level engagement between India and Mauritius and the importance India attaches to Mauritius as a key partner in its Neighbourhood First, Vision Sagar and MAHASAGAR, Africa Forward policies, and its commitment to the Global South.

His visit comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Mauritian counterpart on June 24 and discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas, including development partnership, capacity building, defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties.

