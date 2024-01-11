Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): The Fujairah Chess and Culture Club announced the hosting of the 5th Fujairah Endurance Chess Solving Championship, which will feature both the Endurance Blitz tournament and the 20th International Solving Contest, with the participation of elite players from around the world.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and in collaboration with the World Federation for Chess Composition (WFCC), the championship is scheduled to take place on January 20 and 21 at the Novotel Fujairah Hotel.

The International Solving Contest is renowned for its simultaneous running in 45 countries around the world, with the participation of elite international competitors in the Fujairah tournament, giving it artistic and competitive prominence, boosted by the presence of Serbia's Marjan Kovacevic, President of the WFCC.

Abdulla Ali Aal Barket, Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors and Head of the Championship's Organising Committee, highlighted the successful preparations of the organising committee and the recruitment of world-class players, including current world champion Danila Pavalov, former world champion Piotr Murdzia from Poland, and the Russian eight-time world champion Andrey Selivanov.

The list of participants also features the world's top ten players in chess solving, including Russia's Anna Shuman, and five competitors ranked in the world's top ten in chess solving and composition.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Vice Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors and the Championship's Organising Committee, said, "We are pleased about the participation of several players ranked among the world's top 100 in speed chess." (ANI/WAM)

