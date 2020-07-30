Washington, Jul 30 (AP) A federal appeals court said it plans to review a decision ordering the dismissal of the Justice Department's case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The action by the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is likely to prolong the fight over Flynn's fate and represents yet another dramatic development in a case that has taken unexpected twists and turns over the last year and turned Flynn into something of a cause celebre for President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Also Read | Herman Cain, Ex-US Presidential Candidate and Former CEO of Godfather's Pizza, Dies Due to COVID-19.

The court set arguments for August 11. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)