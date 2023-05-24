Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid the light rain, the G20 delegates experienced the beauty of the historical Polo View market in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The G20 delegates, who are in Kashmir for the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, called it a unique experience and appealed to tourists around the world to visit Kashmir.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Invites Australian Businesses To Invest in Digital Infrastructure, Semiconductors and Space Sectors.

The group of G20 delegates were seen roaming across the market, entering different shops and talking to the local residents.

"It is a unique experience to be here in this market. Of course, this summit will boost tourism in Kashmir and we Koreans strongly support India's G20 presidency," said a Korean delegate.

Also Read | A Look at PM Narendra Modi's Australia Visit Top Moments.

A Nigerian delegate told ANI that she believed that tourism will bring more cash for Kashmir and wished to visit the Taj Mahal if she ever came back to India.

Brazilian delegate, Gustavo said, "I love it, a beautiful place, a nice experience, really enjoying it."

When asked if he liked the Kashmiri hospitality, he said that the people here are very nice and very welcoming.

Simon Wong, Ambassador of Singapore, who was among the delegates visiting the market said, "Very-very beautiful experience, loving it here. Even though there is a little bit of rain but we really love it here on the heaven of earth."

"Yesterday we did a lot of shopping today we again intend to do so," Wong added.

He also said, "Tourists from around the world should visit Kashmir."

It was the last day events of the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign delegates attended the meetings and sessions that were organised in the last two days were focused on tourism and other developments between the G20 countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)