Rome [Italy], November 1 (ANI): The G20 leaders said that they remain committed to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping "the global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels".

"Noting with concern the recent reports of the Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and mindful of our leadership role, we commit to tackle the critical and urgent threat of climate change and to work collectively to achieve a successful UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow," said the G20's Rome Declaration.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the full and effective implementation of the UNFCCC and of the Paris Agreement, taking action across mitigation, adaptation and finance during this critical decade, on the basis of the best available scientific knowledge, reflecting the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances," said the declaration.

"We remain committed to the Paris Agreement goal to hold the global average temperature increase well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, also as a means to enable the achievement of the 2030 Agenda," the declaration added.

The leaders, according to a declaration, recognised that vaccines are among the most important tools against the COVID-19 pandemic and extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good.

"Recognising that vaccines are among the most important tools against the pandemic, andreaffirming that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good, we will advance our efforts to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, with particular regard to the needs of low- and middle-income countries," said the declaration.

"To help advance toward the global goals of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO)'s global vaccination strategy, we will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints. We ask our Health Ministers to monitor progress toward this end and to explore ways to accelerate global vaccination as necessary," it added.

G20 leaders agree to endeavour to restart international travel in a safe and orderly manner.

"We will endeavour to restart international travel in a safe and orderly manner, consistent with the work of relevant international organizations such as the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Maritime Organization and the OECD," it said.

G20 leaders also said that they are committed to strengthen actions to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

Moreover, the G-20 leaders' declaration further stated, "We look forward to meeting again in Indonesia in 2022, in India in 2023 and in Brazil in 2024."

The Leaders of the G20, met in Rome on October 30 and 31, to address today's most pressing global challenges and to converge upon common efforts to recover better from the COVID-19 crisis and enable sustainable and inclusive growth in their countries and across the world. (ANI)

