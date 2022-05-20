Koenigswinter (Germany), May 20 (AP) The Group of Seven leading economies and global financial institutions are providing USD 19.8 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's public finances, Germany's finance minister said Friday.

Christian Lindner told reporters that USD 9.5 billion of the total was mobilized at meetings of the G-7 finance ministers this week.

He says the goal is to ensure that Ukraine's financial situation does not impact Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russia's invasion. (AP)

