Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Amid severe cold in Pakistan, most of the residents continue to face gas crisis as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has completely failed to meet the demand in the region, reported local media.

The gas crisis has forced the residents in Pakistan's Rawalpindi to bring meals from hotels, which have skyrocketed the prices of meals citing the pertaining gas issues for over two months, reported The News International.

The majority of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations that are running on LNG have also been closed down.

Most of the consumers are deprived of natural gas due to 'gas sucking compressors,' said the SNGPL Senior General Manager Mukhtar Shah, emphasising that he has given directed to take strict action against the users of 'gas sucking compressors'.

Meanwhile, sellers have also warned that the prices of firewood and LPG will continue to rise further due to the prevailing conditions.

Several 'tandoors' have been shut down by their owners due to zero gas pressure, said Muthidda Naanbjais Welfare Association chief Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, stressing that some are using expensive LPG or firewood to run their set-ups.

Qureshi also said that the domestic consumers of many areas have been facing great difficulties due to zero gas pressure for over two months. They have complained that SNGPL is sending inflated gas bills even when they are not getting natural gas, according to The News International. (ANI)

