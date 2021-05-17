London [UK], May 17 (ANI): One child died and four persons were injured in a suspected gas explosion in north-eastern England on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said that two houses in Heysham collapsed and another was badly damaged by the suspected gas explosion, reported euronews.

"Sadly, we can confirm a young child has died and four other people have been injured, two seriously," it added.

The explosion has been declared a major incident.

The Lancashire Fire Service had said earlier that ten engines were sent to the scene with firefighters searching the collapsed property, Euronews reported.

Electricity North West announced on Twitter that its engineers were removing supplies for safety.

"Given the nature of the incident we are unable to confirm how many properties will be affected or how long this will be for," it added. (ANI)

