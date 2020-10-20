Shanxi [China], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people have been confirmed dead and another injured in a gas explosion in a coal mine in north China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

The explosion happened in the mine owned by Lu'an Group at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The rescue work has ended. An investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020: Mics to be Muted in Final Debate Between Donald Trump & Joe Biden, Candidates to be Muted When the Other Has the Floor to Stop Interruptions.

The mine has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)