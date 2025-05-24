Dubai, May 24 (PTI) There has been a marked shift in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries' stance on terrorism since the 2008 Mumbai attacks due to the widespread realisation that it is a common enemy of all and there is a need for collaborative efforts to combat the menace, the Indian envoy in the UAE has said.

Sunjay Sudhir, India's Ambassador to the UAE, also hailed the visit of the all-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde to the country to highlight India's stance on the issue. He termed the visit as very successful.

"The narrative, our thoughts, our perspectives, were well received, very well reciprocated. And again, it was a clear reciprocation, a clear reiteration of the fact that in the UAE, we have a true strategic partner, a friend, whom we can rely on," the ambassador told PTI.

Ambassador Sudhir also highlighted a shift in the response by the GCC nations - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates - after the Pahalgam terror attack in comparison to the response they had shown after the Mumbai attack.

“In 2008, after the Mumbai terror attack, the situation was quite different. The response of GCC countries was quite different. This time, it was very different. Our leadership was very actively engaged with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. It's the same GCC, but some things have changed because of widespread realisation that terrorism is something which is a common enemy for humanity, for mankind, and we need to work together to counter that,” Sudhir told PTI.

The ambassador said that the UAE was perhaps the first country to issue a clear and categorical statement condemning the attack as an act of terror and calling for the elimination of terrorism in all its forms.

The all-party delegation led by Shinde, during its two-day visit, held substantive discussions with senior UAE officials, including Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, and Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, who chairs the Federal National Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Interior.

“The way the delegation was received and the reciprocation of our perspective reflects the strength of our partnership,” Sudhir said, adding that the UAE's response reaffirmed its commitment to countering terrorism as a common enemy of humanity.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi's stern warning to Pakistan of severe consequences for sponsoring terrorism, the ambassador emphasised that India conveyed to the world that there is a limit to patience.

“PM Modi has made it clear that there is a limit to patience. We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha, but nobody can take us for granted,” he said, referring to Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's proactive stance.

On the broader India-UAE bilateral relationship, Sudhir highlighted the robust growth in ties, particularly in trade, which crossed USD 100 billion in the 2024-25 financial year, well ahead of the target.

He pointed to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a flagship initiative, with India and the UAE leading efforts to enhance connectivity, reduce paperwork, and facilitate the movement of goods, data, and clean energy.

“We are testing a proof of concept for IMEC, which could materialise in the next month,” he revealed.

Sudhir also noted advancements in fintech, with the UAE's credit and debit card system built on India's RuPay stack, and the local currency trade settlement mechanism boosting confidence in the Indian rupee and UAE dirham.

